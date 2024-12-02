Emirates airline to integrate Bitcoin payments and release NFTs

The airline also hopes to use blockchain technology in tracing aircraft records. Company officials added that these blockchain-related plans are part of the carrier’s strategy to better ‘monitor customer needs’ and make operations, training, and website sales more ‘interactive’ processes.

Emirates first made public in April 2022 its plan to spend ‘tens of millions of dollars’ on a strategy to extend its services to the metaverse and to develop collectible and utility-based NFTs, with a launch anticipated in the near future.

As more Dubai-based businesses embrace blockchain and crypto, Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has also made its official foray into the metaverse. The cryptocurrency regulator recently acquired land in The Sandbox metaverse with plans to establish a virtual headquarters, or ‘MetaHQ.’

A number of other airlines already accept cryptocurrency as payment. Latvian airline airBaltic was the first to accept Bitcoin payments for its flight tickets back in 2014. It now also accepts Ether and Dogecoin. In October 2021, El Salvador’s president announced the Central American nation’s low-cost airline Volaris would accept bitcoin, but that plan has not yet been implemented.