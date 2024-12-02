Embedded Downloads rolls out Bitcoin wallet secured by biometrics

The wallet’s key feature is its use of dynamically generated private keys that are never stored. The system needs to be downloaded on both the user’s smartphone and PC, with a Bluetooth connection enabling communication between the apps. The user must undergo a fingerprint scan on the mobile device in order to generate a private key, ensuring that the PC application also benefits from biometric security.

At launch, the Embedded Vault will be capable of storing Bitcoin, EOT Coin, and EOT Token cryptocurrencies. Moreover, Embedded Downloads is aiming to develop wallets supporting Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Waves as well.