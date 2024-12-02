Elwood Technologies gets USD 70mln investment

Other investors from both traditional and crypto backgrounds include Barclays, BlockFi Ventures, Chimera Ventures, CommerzVentures, Digital Currency Group, Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital Ventures. The round values the firm at about USD 500 million.

Elwood’s platform aims to provide institutional-level access to cryptocurrency markets and liquidity venues. The capital will be used toward increased demand from institutional clients and expanding its products and global operations, it said.