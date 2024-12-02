Elrond EGLD to become available to 20+ million users in 30+ countries via Revolut





Launched in July 2020, the Elrond network is a POS blockchain with 3200 validators spread across different geographies. The protocol is also known as a carbon-negative European blockchain as it offsets more CO2 than is required by its POS network. Elrond’s current network configuration can process 15,000 transactions per second, but can scale beyond 100,000 TPS by leveraging sharding to parallelize transaction processing.

Revolut aims to increase financial inclusion by allowing its users throughout the EU and UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies with the same ease as any other digital asset, and now for EGLD as well.

With its EU banking license and the recently granted CASP license for crypto-related services, Revolut is operating in 30+ countries (EEA, the US, the UK, Switzerland, etc.) and has plans to expand into new markets.