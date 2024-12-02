Elliptic partners LexisNexis to deliver financial transparency on Bitcoin entities

The deal integrates LexisNexis anti-money laundering risk management data into Elliptics Bitcoin transaction monitoring and compliance products. As a result, Elliptic clients can obtain meaningful insights by automatically screening Bitcoin entities for links to sanctions, enforcements, politically exposed people, adverse media and state owned companies.

Elliptic will use LexisNexis Bridger Insight XG platform that includes its WorldCompliance database to identify whether Bitcoin transactions are linked to identities that are related to fraud, anti-money laundering, corruption or terrorist financing.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is used by 100 of the top US banks, and the company also works with 80% of US federal agencies, assisting with regulatory compliance and mitigate business risk, like identity fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing, and tax evasion.

Elliptic provides Bitcoin transaction monitoring products to US and European Bitcoin exchanges and payment processors, and provides key evidence to law enforcement agencies in the US and Europe for major investigations involving Bitcoin.