El Salvador wants to bring Bitcoin education to public schools

Representatives from MPB cited by cointelegraph.com have confirmed this collaborative effort with the Ministry of Education, supported by Bitcoin Beach. The educational content for the Bitcoin component will primarily rely on the Mi Primer Bitcoin program, which issues students a completion diploma.

Officials also disclosed that the training for the pilot program is scheduled to commence on 7 September 2023 with the assistance of Bitcoin Beach. This Bitcoin-focused diploma program will be delivered to 150 public school teachers from 75 different schools in a bid to equip them with fundamental knowledge about Bitcoin.

The founder of MPB highlighted the significance of this initiative and brought up the fact that El Salvador was the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, serving as an example to the world. He also talked about the importance of quality education and how it represents the best chance to ensure that the aforementioned example is a positive one. He further explained that following the initial training phase, these teachers will return to their respective schools to impart the curriculum developed by the Ministry of Education. If successful, the program intends to expand to all schools across the country in 2024.

More information about Mi Primer Bitcoin

Mi Primer Bitcoin, established two years ago, aimed to educate an entire nation about Bitcoin, and this collaboration signifies a significant step in achieving that goal. Representatives from Bitcoin Beach revealed that over 25,000 students in El Salvador have already received Bitcoin education within the classroom setting.

While the current focus is on El Salvador, the ultimate mission for MPB is to globalise Bitcoin education. Furthermore, according to cointelegraph.com, MPB is in preliminary discussions with two other Latin American governments interested in adopting a similar Bitcoin education model as El Salvador for their local students.

In September 2023, Bitcoin Cuba announced that sign-ups are open for the first edition of its own Mi Primer Bitcoin program. In April 2023, the Government of El Salvador launched a Bitcoin and Lightning Network course supported by the Salvadoran University. The CUBO+ programme is an advanced Bitcoin engineering program that lasted for several months and offered credit and potential placement for those qualifying for the inaugural Plan B fellowship.