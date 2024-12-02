Directed by The Bitcoin Office, a government agency that supervises Bitcoin-related projects in the country, El Salvador launched an online platform that focuses on monitoring the region’s Bitcoin treasury leveraging on-chain data. Through the website, the country intends to deliver real-time data on its Bitcoin reserves. Currently, El Salvador holds 5,748 BTC, worth nearly USD 360 million, with the cryptocurrency trading above the USD 62,700 mark, at the time of the announcement.











El Salvador’s implementation of Bitcoin

By adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender, the government intends to promote financial inclusion, facilitate more effective remittance payments, as well as attract financial innovation. The introduction of the current initiative focuses on providing public access to data on the country’s BTC investments via a specialised mempool. Also, the launch of the platform supports El Salvador’s mission to improve the financial transparency of government operations, while also delivering access to data in regards to the country’s BTC investments.



Furthermore, the website reveals that the government acquired an additional 31 BTC in April 2024 and 7 BTC at the beginning of May 2024. The current move aligns with the lawmakers’ development strategy introduced in November 2022, in which El Salvador intends to accumulate one bitcoin per day. The dynamic expansion in Bitcoin reserves aims to allow El Salvador to solidify its position in blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. In addition, the launch of the online platform supports the country’s strategic initiatives towards becoming an innovative nation within the next few decades, fuelled by Bitcoin adoption.