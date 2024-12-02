ED&F Man Capital Markets, SEBA Bank to offer crypto service

This custody and banking relationship will help traders by closely aligning their crypto custody and margin payments at SEBA Bank with their Futures account at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Clients, both within the cryptocurrency space and traditional macro institutions, will be able to cover both sides of the trade – ED&F Man Capital Markets, a FCM in this asset class is able to access the regulated exchanges while SEBA Bank will hold the ‘physical’ asset to fulfil the cash leg of the trades. The collaboration will help clients to use their cryptocurrency holdings when accessing the futures markets, improving the terms of the basis trade funding.

ED&F Man Capital Markets is a global financial brokerage business and the financial services division of ED&F Man. It operates in the capital markets ecosystem and provides access to exchanges and clearing houses across multiple jurisdictions, offering different products and services: futures and options, metals, fixed income, equities, energy and foreign exchange.