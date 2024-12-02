ECXX to launch asset-based digital securities exchange

With the approval, ECXX, a company that helps businesses operate digital asset exchanges using blockchain, aims to launch blockchain-based digital securities exchange platform ecxx.co, which offers various asset-based digital securities such as real estate, private equity, venture capital, and investment funds to institutional and accredited non-individual investors.

The tokenisation of assets refers to the process of issuing a blockchain token (specifically, a security token) that digitally represents a real tradable asset (such as real estate) - in many ways like the traditional process of securitisation.

These digital securities could represent a share in the ownership of a real estate, a share in the ownership of a company or participation in an investment fund. These digital securities can then be traded on a secondary market. ECXX has also applied for a license under the Payment Services Act and once approved, it will be able to offer both digital payment tokens and digital securities under two different platforms in Singapore.