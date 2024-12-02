eCurrency partners with cLabs





eCurrency enables central banks to mint and issue CBDC bearer instruments to financial intermediaries in compliance with the existing legal and operational frameworks; the Jamaican CBDC, the Jam-Dex, was enabled by eCurrency earlier in 2022. The company facilitates immediate settlement finality between parties connected to any payments network.

The cLabs public sector team, which has been working on blockchain enabled digital currency solutions with central banks and NGOs, and eCurrency, will together bring an advanced blockchain and CBDC solution to central banks and the financial services industry around the world at large to deliver digital currency services to citizens and businesses for both retail and wholesale use cases.

eCurrency is a research, development, and operational company with the mission to enable central banks to issue digital fiat currency to operate alongside notes and coins. It is a provider of digital currency security systems for central banks. The company combines hardware, software, and cryptographic security protocols to provide central banks with the tools they need to preserve their charters and doctrines as the sole issuers of national currencies in an digital economy.