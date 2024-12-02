ECB introduces draft rulebook for digital euro payments







Through this, the ECB intends to offer a view into the technical aspects of central bank digital currency (CBDC) design. The process allows all the stakeholders involved to review the rulebook in its current state. With the development having started in January 2023, the rulebook is being created by the ECB’s Rulebook Development Group (RDG), which participants include industry advocacy groups and national central banks. Since the beginning of its work, the group addressed multiple aspects of CBDC design, such as functional and operational models, high-level architecture and standards, and participants’ rights and obligations under the draft legislation.Currently, the draft rulebook is being reviewed by the RDG, with the latter making adjustments to the first draft taking into consideration the feedback received in the process, as per the ECB’s statement. According to the information provided by the ECB, the draft rulebook aims to be flexible to accommodate any future modifications and updates in agreement with the result of the digital euro legislative process. The RDG intends to proceed with further development for finalising the rulebook during the digital euro preparation phase, with the group aiming to include additional sections on minimum requirements for user experience, branding and communication standards, certification, testing and approval procedures, internal rules, risk management, and interoperability and implementation specification.