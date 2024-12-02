eBay to incorporate crypto payment option

Cryptocurrencies were among the new payment option methods the eBay is looking into. According to company officials, the e-commerce platform is also exploring ways to utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the company said.

The news comes after PayPal launched “Checkout with Crypto” in April 2021, which allows PayPal’s American customers pay with bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH), and litecoin (LTC) and after Mastercard and Visa have also been making strides to integrate cryptocurrencies into their payment networks, as Yahoo News explains.