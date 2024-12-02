eBay to add crypto payment options

eBay is among the oldest ecommerce marketplaces and is now looking to rebrand itself to cater to the newer generations of Millennials and Gen Zs by introducing alternative payment methods, including cryptos. An official announcement could be made around 10 March 2022.

Without making further declarations, the platform’s CEO also acknowledged the increasing popularity of NFTs trading on eBay, which may be something the marketplace will tackle in the near future.

As for cryptocurrencies, eBay has previously tried integrating Bitcoin into its platform as early as 2014 but the initiative was later dropped given that cryptocurrencies were barely coming into prominence. A second attempt to add Bitcoin and NFTs as payment methods on eBay was explored in May 2021.