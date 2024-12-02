eBay files two cryptocurrency patents

Published by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the applications were both submitted on 18th April in 2014.

Ebay’s filings come after the USPTO published Coinbase‘s applications for nine Bitcoin-related products and 21 Inc’s filing for a digital currency mining circuitry patent.

Speculation about eBay’s possible involvement in crypto has been rife, with their CEO John Donahoe hinting at Bitcoin integration for PayPal, eBay’s former subsidiary, on various occasions.