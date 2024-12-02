eBay acquires NFT marketplace KnownOrigin

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. eBay says the companies have signed and closed the deal as of 22 June 2022. The platform enables artists and collectors to create, buy and resell NFTs. eBay say it’s acquiring the entire company, including IP and the team.

The acquisition comes a month after eBay launched its first collection of NFTs in partnership with web3 platform OneOf. The company’s new ‘Genesis’ NFT Collection will feature 3D and animated interpretations of the iconic athletes featured on Sports Illustrated covers over the years.

eBay says the surge in the collectibles market led to its first collaboration in the NFT space.