EBA releases paper on cryptotechnologies in international payments

The paper was delivered by the EBA’s Cryptotechnologies Working Group, which brings together experts from EBA member organisations to explore promising business models for distributed ledger technology in relation to payments and transaction banking.

The EBA analysis explores the opportunities that distributed ledger technology holds for payment service providers in terms of lowering operating costs, modernising the international payments value chain and maintaining compliance with key regulatory requirements in markets around the world. The paper further covers specific use cases, such as distributed KYC registries and low-value P2P/B2C payments.

The information paper Cryptotechnologies in international payments is available for download here.