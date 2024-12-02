EasyBit opens six new Bitcoin ATMs

The new machines are located in Georgia, Utah, Hawaii, and Texas. With the addition of these Bitcoin ATMs, EasyBit’s network reaches more than 35 ATMs in nine countries spanning three continents.

The new Bitcoin ATM locations are:

- Vape Delivery in Marietta, Georgia (1690 Powder Springs Road, #206)

- VapeLife in Dallas, Georgia (4088 Charles Hardy Parkway, Suite E)

- Lazy Lizard Hostel in Moab, Utah (1213 US-191)

- Vapeworx in Douglasville, Georgia (7193 Douglas Boulevard, Suite 104)

- Kona Coffee and Tea Company in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (5588 Palani Road)

- Forest Oaks Village in Manchaca, Texas (724 W FM 1626, TRLR 4)

Using EasyBit Bitcoin ATMs consumers can buy and sell Bitcoin. EasyBit works with top manufacturers including BitAccess and GenesisCoin to provide operating partners and customers with the highest quality and fastest Bitcoin ATMs in the world.