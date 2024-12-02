E-Coin introduces Bitcoin debit card affiliate program

E-coin allows Bitcoin users to store Bitcoin safely with its multi-sig wallet service, as well loading Bitcoin onto debit cards that can be used at any POS terminal that accepts VISA cards in USD, EUR, and GBP.

The E-coin debit cards work like their traditional counterparts, loading funds into an account that can be managed on the web and the E-coin mobile app.

E-coin is now introducing an affiliate program to all card holders. The program is structured where affiliates will earn 10% of gross fees on their referrals in the first year, and 5% for every year after that.