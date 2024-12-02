E-Coin integrates BitGo Instant for settlement of Bitcoin transactions

E-Coin now allows users to send Bitcoin from within the BitGo Instant network which includes 11 companies with more on the way.

If a transaction is not confirmed on the blockchain, the service guarantees recipients compensation via a claim fulfilled by BitGo, a multi-signature Bitcoin wallet which pioneered the multi-signature wallet in 2013.

BitGo has eliminated the double spend potentiality in Bitcoin transactions. The service is for users seeking instant Bitcoin transactions while securing funds against the possibility that the sender will spend the money elsewhere before the transaction gets confirmed via the blockchain.

E-Coin accepts USD, GBP and EUR. It claims to be the first company to offer a Bitcoin card, following with a virtual Bitcoin card in September 2015. The virtual Bitcoin debit card works where VISA is accepted. By combining Bitcoin with VISA, users of the virtual prepaid card can perform all the normal transactions that ordinary cardholders can do such as load funds, withdraw, and shop online. E-Coin can also be used for third-party services such as PayPal and ApplePay.