DWV Bitcoin exchange launches in Western Australia

The Bitcoin-only exchange will aim to target consumers across the country who want trade between the AUD and Bitcoin by leveraging exchange software provider AlphaPoint.

Trading fees will start at 0.70% on BTC trades of AUD 500 or less, a figure that decreases to as low as 0.08% on trades of AUD 200,000 or more. The exchange will also charge goods and services tax (GST) on transaction fees paid by buyers and sellers.

The exchange seeks to establish a physical presence in Perth, enabling cash trading and creating another level of comfort with users, though this is an idea that has not yet reached development stage.