Dutch judge upholds Bitonic's objections and calls on DNB to review its requirement

Bitonic is a Netherlands-based crypto provider, officially listed in the crypto-register of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). The judge acknowledged that the wallet verification requirement was indeed part of the registration process, and that Bitonic therefore had every right to object to it.

Secondly, the judge acknowledges that Bitonic has an urgent interest in challenging the registration requirement, according to the crypto company’s blog. Although the court did not rule to immediately suspend the wallet verification requirement, DNB is obliged to take a decision on Bitonic's objections within six weeks.

Moreover, the court orders DNB to reimburse the legal costs.