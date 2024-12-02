Dubai government to back blockchain projects for startup fund

The Dubai Future Foundation officially opened the Dubai Future Accelerators initiative, a 12-week startup program based in the United Arab Emirates that will seek to encourage innovation in strategically important sectors.

A partnership with global investment company Dubai Holding, the effort is centered around promoting the development of business ideas around six challenges in areas like transportation, law, education and public utilities.

The program is now accepting applications from companies seeking to prove a product-market fit for their ideas. Approved applicants, in turn, will spend three months developing pilot projects that are then eligible for additional funding.

Organizers said initial applications include efforts centered on smart meters, smart cities and business process improvements using blockchain.