DSX paves way for regulation of Bitcoin trading platforms

The DSX team established Digital Securities Exchange (DSX) using the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 principles at its core. In order for DSX to stay compliant it was registered as an agent with the FCA regulated company ePayments Systems (ePayments). By running all transactions via ePayments, DSX forced bitcoin into the regulated environment.

Similar to traditional regulated financial institutions, the DSX association with ePayments guarantees that all traders are subject to customer due diligence procedures and AML checks. Furthermore, all traders’ funds are kept in segregated, and ring-fenced, clients’ funds e-money accounts ensuring its safety.