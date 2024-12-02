DSF announces the launch of MiCA Crypto Alliance

The alliance is focused on promoting compliance with the upcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which aims to create a more sustainable and compliant cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The European Union's MiCA regulation, set to be fully implemented by the end of this year, provides a regulatory framework for the crypto market. It aims to ensure transparency, consumer protection, and market integrity. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve rapidly, the regulation offers a foundation for clearer operational standards, addressing concerns related to transparency, investor protection, and cybersecurity.

Main aspects of MiCA regulation and its impact

MiCA introduces several governance and transparency requirements for Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs), which include centralised exchanges and other regulated entities. Notably, it mandates the disclosure of climate impacts associated with their operations.

These disclosures are to be made publicly available through white papers and online documents. However, the lack of an official template for these disclosures presents challenges, as CASPs may risk non-compliance. The MiCA Crypto Alliance, with technical support from DSF, aims to coordinate compliance efforts and establish standardised white paper content and sustainability indicators, simplifying the process for market participants.

As legal and compliance costs are expected to rise due to market volatility and shifting regulations, the MiCA Crypto Alliance encourages participation from blockchain developers and exchanges. Members will benefit from shared resources, including compliance tools, expert advice, and networking with other industry leaders.

In discussing the alliance, DSF officials stated that the MiCA regulation marks an important milestone in the adoption of digital assets and decentralised technologies. They noted that the sustainability disclosure requirements within the regulation would push projects to take climate accountability seriously. Tasca emphasised that DSF is committed to helping the industry navigate these new regulations by providing the necessary tools and guidance.

Members of the alliance, such as Hedera, Ripple, and the Aptos Foundation, will gain access to tools developed by DSF, including sustainability indicators and AI-driven white paper generation solutions. These resources aim to streamline compliance with MiCA's sustainability standards. Hedera will contribute its expertise in sustainability metrics, while Ripple's focus on transparency will support efforts to ensure regulatory compliance. Aptos Foundation will offer insights into blockchain security and scalability.