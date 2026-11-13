DriveWealth, a Brokerage-as-a-Service infrastructure provider for banks, fintechs, digital wallets, and brokers, has announced that its European affiliate, UAB DriveWealth Europe, is now authorised by the Bank of Lithuania (Lietuvos bankas) as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The company expects the services to become available in 2027, with access for partners introduced in phases.

One EU entity for securities and crypto-assets

The new authorisation complements the MiFID II licence that the Bank of Lithuania had already issued to UAB DriveWealth Europe, which allows the affiliate to trade securities and provide custody services across the European Economic Area (EEA). DriveWealth now operates a single EU entity regulated for both securities and crypto-assets. This also makes the company a regulated crypto-asset provider in its own right.

The development broadens DriveWealth’s long-standing focus on providing access to US markets, moving it towards a single regulated platform covering several asset classes. For partner firms, this translates into one integration and one regulatory counterparty for US equities, ETFs, mutual funds, fixed income, options, and, once launched, crypto-assets. DriveWealth handles licencing, custody, and compliance, which the company says would otherwise take partners years to build internally, enabling them to launch investment products in a matter of weeks. Their customers, in turn, would be able to hold stocks, tokenised assets, and crypto-assets within one investment experience.

Commenting on the authorisation, Naureen Hassan, CEO of DriveWealth, said that the finance sector is moving towards a model in which stocks, stablecoins, and tokenised assets exist side by side, and that this model needs to rest on a regulated foundation. Hassan added that the company is completing the regulatory groundwork first, so that partners can offer crypto-asset services through the same infrastructure they already use for US asset classes.

Building on the Ripple partnership

The MiCA authorisation follows DriveWealth’s partnership with Ripple, announced in October 2026. Under that agreement, RLUSD stablecoin settlement, cross-border payments, and digital asset custody are being integrated into DriveWealth’s infrastructure, starting in Europe.

According to the company, the authorisation and the partnership together establish a basis for stablecoin funding, always-on markets, and tokenised securities, as regulation in these areas continues to develop. Taken together, the two moves indicate that DriveWealth is positioning its brokerage infrastructure to support both traditional and digital assets under a single regulated structure in the EU.

At the moment, DriveWealth is developing the infrastructure needed to support crypto-asset services, and its availability will be introduced in stages, with further information on timing and scope expected to be published at a later date.