Downward trend continues: Bitcoin prices near lowest level since April 2014

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) tacked on USD 4.23, or 1.06%, on Slovenia-based BitStamp to trade at USD 404.23 during US morning hours. BitStamp prices fell to USD 379.50 on 19 September 2014, a level not seen since early April 2014. The price of a Bitcoin on Bulgaria-based BTC-e added USD 5.50, or 1.43%, to trade at USD 388.71, while prices on Singapore-based itBit advanced USD 2.08, or 0.52%, to trade at USD 402.18.

According to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, which averages prices from the major exchanges, prices of the crypto-currency inched up 1.04% to trade at USD 400.68. Market players remain concerned about possible regulation of the virtual currency among other adverse events in the industry.

New Yorks Department of Financial Services proposed a BitLicense In July 2014. As per the proposal, firms would have to obtain a license to engage in the virtual currency business.

EUR-denominated Bitcoin prices (BTC/EUR) rose EUR 3.59, or 1.15%, to trade at EUR 316.00 on US-based Kraken Exchange. CNY-denominated Bitcoin prices climbed CNY 19.53, or 0.8%, to trade at CNY 2,472.60 on Beijing-based OKCoin, while prices on Shanghai-based BTC China rallied CNY 25.26, or 1.03%, to trade at CNY2,476.35.

In recent news, The Digital Currency Council was launched, to foster best-in-class practices for accountants, lawyers and financial professionals in the digital currency economy through training, certification and ongoing support.

