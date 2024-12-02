Dorsia launches crypto payments for hospitality bookings

The move is part of the company’s strategy to expand payment options as the company increases its presence in several international markets, including Dubai, London, New York, and The Hamptons.

The company’s latest update enables users to purchase restaurant reservations and cultural event access using cryptocurrency wallets, with transactions taking place entirely within the Dorsia app. The integration is powered through a collaboration with crypto payments provider MoonPay and its subsidiary Helio, ensuring that crypto assets can be used seamlessly without exiting the platform.

A representative from Dorsia stated that the decision to incorporate crypto payments was driven by the desire to offer a borderless and transparent solution for international users. They added that the irreversible nature of blockchain transactions could help address fraud and chargeback disputes, long-standing issues in the hospitality sector. According to industry research cited by Dorsia, businesses lose approximately USD 100 billion annually to so-called friendly fraud.

Crypto wallet integration and user experience

Members can now load their Dorsia Wallets with credits by transferring funds directly from their cryptocurrency holdings. These credits can then be used to make bookings at participating venues without the traditional delays associated with fiat payments. The crypto functionality builds on DorsiaPay, the company’s in-app payment system that tracks live spend against minimums and eliminates the traditional payment process at venues.

Officials from Dorsia highlighted that the system is designed for a user base increasingly accustomed to integrating digital assets into everyday transactions. The expansion of payment methods coincides with Dorsia’s recent capital raise, in which the company secured USD 50.4 million across Seed and Series A rounds, resulting in a valuation of USD 146 million.