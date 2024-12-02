Donner & Reuschel to enter the crypto business

DLC Distributed Ledger Consulting, a blockchain specialist consultancy, has been introduced as a consultant partner for the bank’s new direction. A representative from DLC has stated that they will be helping Donner & Reuschel with its strategic orientation and implementation of crypto platforms.

According to the bank, the decision to go forward with the introduction of digital currency sales was motivated by strong consumer demand for digital asset custody. Donner & Reuschel are planning further blockchain projects, including the tokenization of assets.



