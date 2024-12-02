DNotes launches digital currency student debt solution

DNotes co-founder Alan Yong explained that student debt hardship is a growing global problem, with damaging implications in future job and wealth creation for students. CRISP For Students’ mission is to engage and involve students worldwide to participate, positioning them to benefit from potential high returns and job opportunities.

Students will be asked to provide their code, e-mail, institution and course of study. If a student is unable to register, they will be prompted with instructions on how to best ascertain a code from their institution of study.

DNotes co-founder Alan Yong established personal computer company Dauphin Technology in 1988, which had contracts with IBM, the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Treasury.