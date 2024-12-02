DMM.com enables Bitcoin payments to users

The feature is already active to millions of Japanese after being initiated on March 1, 2016. DMM.com users can now purchase DMM points with Bitcoins, before redeeming the points for all products and services listed on the website.

Furthermore, users who own a Bitcoin wallet with coincheck to charge DMM points instantly. Users with wallets elsewhere will be provided with QR codes to send Bitcoins in order to purchase DMM points directly.

Coincheck revealed that DMM.com is looking to expand its services to other countries beyond Japan. Coincheck also revealed that Bitcoin transaction volume is increasing rapidly in Japan. The claim comes during a time when Japan is debating to curb its Bitcoin tax while Japan’s cabinet passed a bill to officially recognize digital currencies as real money.

DMM.com offers a varied marketplace that sells everything from online games, to smartphones, digital books to online English lessons and more. In a significant move that could plausibly help with wider Bitcoin adoption in an already Bitcoin-friendly country, DMM.com, via local Bitcoin exchange. Coincheck has used the latter’s settlement service to enable the cryptocurrency as a payment method to its users.