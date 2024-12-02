DLT Finance receives BaFin licenses





Its services include trading, custody, and staking. B2B clients will benefit from a regulated and secure API for digital asset markets.

The nine BaFin licenses are received by DLT Finance’s subsidiary company. It can now provide its clients with regulatory coverage for digital asset markets. The fintech company provides (neo-)banks, (neo-)brokers, asset managers, and crypto exchanges with tailored financial services, from brokerage to custody.

Assets and services can be managed via DLT Finance’s state-of-the-art API, or through integration with the client’s own dashboard. DLT Finance’s clients will no longer need their own license, but can trade legally and securely with DLT Finance.

Furthermore, while existing solutions only facilitate closed-end systems, DLT Finance empowers its clients to create an open system in which assets can be directly deposited and withdrawn. These developments will hugely improve access and regulatory cover for digital assets, propelling new actors into the crypto landscape.