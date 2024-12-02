Distichain, SECDEX team up for integrated digital custody services

SECDEX is authorised and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) to operate digital custodial services for a broad range of digital assets. The partnership has gone live with an integrated Distichain B2B trading engine and SECDEX services solution set, supported by the GMEX Fusion hybrid centralised & blockchain distributed ledger technology suite.

Distichain is a B2B ecommerce platform that provides public and private enterprises with tailor-made marketplaces and associated services. The blockchain and AI engine connects logistics, insurance, identity verification, and trade finance providers to deliver door-to-door border trading.

SECDEX services the digital custody needs of both private and institutional clients (including third party exchanges, marketplaces, and financial institutions), by handling custody, escrow services, automated transfers, balance confirmations and account related requests.