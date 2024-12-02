Discord considers the addition of NFTs and crypto wallets

The US-based social media platform is popular among gamers and has tackled adding crypto features before. As the now-home of multiple NFT projects, Discord may introduce them as a form of in-app payment soon.

The platform’s CEO hinted MetaMask support as a gateway to entering the NFT world and including Ethereum as preferred crypto payment. The coin can be used both as a basic payment method and as a technical backbone for many NFTs, which are traded through Ethereum’s blockchain technology.

The text and voice app already allows users to display their NFTs as their profile picture (PFP) as a form of showing off digital status, which means resorting to NFTs as a generally accepted payment method might be next step, as the world prepares for the Web3 Internet, a decentralised Internet based on purchasing digital goods and ownership of virtual identities (avatars).