DigixGlobal, Monolith partner to build a gold-backed Blockchain debit card

The partnership will enable Monolith’s Visa Debit card, denominated in Ether (ETH) and ERC20 tokens, to become customizable for the needs of Digix’s customers. Monolith is a Swiss Ethereum startup that originally launched its blockchain debit card in December 2016.

Cardholders will have a new way of acquiring the company’s DGX tokens. These gold tokens, which Digix provides in order to transfer gold ownership to customer ETH wallets, could become a “comprehensive banking replacement for the general public,” according to Monolith representatives.