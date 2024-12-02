DigitalMint, Kerma Tech to offer Bitcoin ATMs

DigitalMint is a Bitcoin point-of-sale provider, while Kerma Tech an ATM operator. The initial launch with Kerma Tech will provide Bitcoin ATMs in gas stations and convenience stores in 25 locations across US.

This expansion from DigitalMint comes about five months after announcing its partnership with Answers. Etc., a financial services software provider, and six months following E-Money Commerce collaboration. DigitalMint is a cryptocurrency provider that enables consumers to purchase Bitcoin through physical kiosks and teller windows. The crypto provider has partnered with almost 700 brick-and-mortar locations across the US, including financial service centres, convenience stores, grocery chains, gas stations, and other retailers.