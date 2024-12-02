DigitalBTC retires from Bitcoin mining race

The company mined 8,600 BTC in its first three months. However, with Bitcoins price down almost 60%, its hardware is proving to be less and less profitable.

According to its latest statement, mining operations netted DigitalBTC USD 6.4 million in the 12 months to June 2015, 20% less than 2014.

The companys new products include private liquidity platform digitalX Direct and AirPocket, a peer-to-peer remittance application.