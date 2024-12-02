Digital wallet Paysafe selects Kraken as a crypto liquidity provider

The move further strengthens Paysafe’s own crypto buy and sell services through its digital wallets Skrill and Neteller. With the news, Skrill and Neteller clients will be able to buy, sell, and spend crypto assets through their accounts, with Kraken providing much of the liquidity.

The cryptocurrency exchange supports more than 150 real-time markets for the buying and selling of crypto assets and traditional currencies. Kraken will even act as an exclusive liquidity provider for some crypto assets.