Digital Pound Foundation launches to support CBDC in UK

The foundation will conduct research, advocate, and enable multi-stakeholder collaboration to help the design and roll out of a digital pound.

Founding members and affiliates include consultancy Accenture, decentralised finance protocol Avalanche, blockchain developer Billon Group, IT and business consulting firm CGI Group, cryptocurrencies Electroneum, Quant, and digital-payment service Ripple.

The Bank of England has itself set up two forums to explore the creation of a digital pound. Members, announced in September 2021, include financial players such as HSBC, tech companies like Spotify, and household names like Asos.