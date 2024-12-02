Digital Deal Making platform launches to resolve SME financing gap

The platform helps corporate advisors and consultants to serve and assist SMEs with streamlined deal-making through exclusive emerging transactions and efficient management features, according to the official press release. Maksab connects advisors and private professional investors with SMEs that are seeking growth capital in a virtual environment.

The platform is developed for corporate finance consultants and transaction agents known as ‘Advisors’, SME business owners – ‘Sell-Side’, and private investors – ‘Buy-Side’.

The Maksab Platform leverages the Ethereum blockchain to allow transactions between platform users by deploying Ethereum-based ERC-20 smart contract. The smart contract allows for Maksab tokens (MXAB) to be utilised on the network as a bridge currency and anti-spam mechanism to manage and close deals in a B2B environment.