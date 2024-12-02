Digital currency MintChip acquired by Canada-based nanoPay

As a digital payment technology with many of the attributes of cash, MintChip was initially developed by the RCM in around April 2012 and as a fiat alternative to Bitcoin – then being billed as a digital currency stored on a microSD card.

NanoPay has developed a mobile-payment offering that is similar to the Apple Pay, a mobile payment and digital wallet allowing users to make payment with their iPhone 6, 6 Plus, Apple Watch or iPad.

The technology behind MintChip, which allows anonymous transactions backed by the Canadian government and is denominated in a variety of currencies, enables consumers and merchants to exchange values. While currently focused on fiat (government-backed) currencies, in theory, MintChip can support an unlimited number of currencies.