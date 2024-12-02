Digital Currency Group raises funding from Bain, CBIC and MasterCard

The holding company (DCG) is currently building and supporting an early-stage investment portfolio in digital currencies and the blockchain, the underlying technology behind Bitcoin.

The other investors in DCG include a range of venture capital companies and family offices such as FirstMark Capital, Novel TMT, Oak HC/FT, RRE Ventures, Solon Mack Capital, and Transamerica Ventures.

DCG was formed this year with the merger of two SecondMarket Solutions companies: Genesis Global Trading, a Bitcoin over-the-counter trading firm, and Grayscale Investments, a digital currency asset management firm that manages the publicly-traded Bitcoin Investment Trust.