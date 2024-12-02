Digital Currency Group invests in Etherscan

The startup was launched in 2015 and is a block explorer and analytics platform for Ethereum, a decentralized smart contracts platform. DCG is one of the most active investor in the digital currency industry with over 85 investments in 25 different countries.

During a blockchain event in 2016, DCG Founder and CEO Barry Silbert expressed his excitement about Ethereum in general, but also hinted his skepticism about the early DAOs, suggesting that practical applications of Ethereum are yet to be found.

Now, in 2017, speaking with Bitcoin Magazine, Silbert said that his opinion on Ethereum’s decentralized applications has not changed. Still, he expressed his excitement on DCG’s first Ethereum investment, saying: “We are excited to make our first Ethereum investment in Etherscan” as “the Ethereum blockchain contains a vast amount of rich data on native smart contracts, AppCoins and DAOs, but is difficult for a nontechnical user to navigate.

We believe Etherscan will be a useful service for entrepreneurs and enterprises building on top of the Ethereum blockchain, and are eager to see more infrastructure developing around the budding Ethereum application ecosystem.”