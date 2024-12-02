Digital Currency Group acquires Bitcoin blog CoinDesk

As part of the acquisition, CoinDesk, which has been based in London, will move its headquarters to New York City, right smack in the middle of Times Square.

As part of the deal, Selkis, whose title previously reflected his role helping Digital Currency Group make investment decisions, has recused himself from any investment activity and will focus largely on CoinDesk with the new title, Director of Growth.

New York City-based Digital Currency Group was founded by early Bitcoin champion Barry Silbert, who was one of CoinDesk’s earliest investors. While terms of the deal were not disclosed Selkis said DCG acquired the site outright, and other early investors will be paid out accordingly.