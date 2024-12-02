Digital Currency Council launches, aims to foster best practices

The new professional association aims to foster best-in-class practices for accountants, lawyers and financial professionals in the digital currency economy through training, certification and ongoing support.

The DCC is backed by the Bitcoin Opportunity, the investment vehicle of Barry Silbert, the founder of SecondMarket, and a major investor in the digital currency economy. Its founder and chief executive officer is David Berger, the former CEO for the Americas for Campden Wealth and the Institute for Private Investors, the membership organization for family offices and the ultra-affluent.

The DCC will offer its training and certification program through its website, digitalcurrencycouncil.com, with a curriculum specifically tailored for accountants and other professionals. The curriculum includes, but is not limited to characteristics of each major digital currency type; understanding how to exchange, mine, sell and invest in Bitcoin; secure storage options; IRS, FINRA, FinCEN and SEC regulations as applied to digital currencies and their implications; international regulations from key geographic markets; Bitcoin investment strategies, including a focus on trading signals; the leading platforms for Bitcoin utilization and investment.

In addition to the curriculum and certification, the Council will support members in the development of their businesses by providing continuing education programs, access to the expertise within the Council itself and a client referral platform.

