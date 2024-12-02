Diginex, Itiviti to leverage Tbricks Automation Platform for institutional crypto clients

This partnership follows on from the existing relationship that sees Diginex use NYFIX, Itiviti’s global FIX-based order routing network to provide connectivity to its institutional investors who aim to have digital asset’s exposure in their portfolios.

Diginex will use Tbricks to launch ‘Diginex Access’, a multi-venue, front-to-back trading, portfolio, and risk management solution for digital assets including cryptocurrencies and their associated derivatives. The combined solution will be supported by Tbricks automation technology and infrastructure. Tbricks is the automation solution within the wider Itiviti Platform which supports trading, connectivity, and automation workflows for all asset classes.