D+H teams up with Ripple for cryptocurrency technology

Customers using Global Payplus will be able to link their systems to a secure distributed ledger network accessible only by permission. The link, says D+H, will allow users to connect interbank networks, move money both domestically and cross-border, and access cheaper liquidity.

Distributed ledger technology is often associated with bitcoin and blockchain. The system is used by the cryptocurrency’s traders to easily move amounts between accounts no matter the location of the payee. Banks have been looking with increasing interest in the technology, with multiple blockchain start-ups being invested in.

D+H has also completed a rebranding for one of its flagship services. Fundtech, which the company acquired from Chicago-based private equity company GTCR for USD 1.25 billion, is being renamed Global Transaction Banking Solutions (GTBS).