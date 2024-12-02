Deutsche Bundesbank to reveal blockchain trading test results

The tests started in November 2016, when the bank announced that it was working with the exchange operator on a securities trading trial, using blockchain as a means of exchanging digitized securities, while also creating a record of those transactions. At the time, the central bank described the test as “purely a conceptual study”.

According to bank’s representatives for CoinDesk, the system “works” – but will require some refinement if it has ever to reach a point of commercial scale, describing it as “far from being market-ready”. “Our conceptual study shows that blockchain technology can be adapted to meet the current needs and requirements of the financial system. The prototype works. Having said that, its further development for mass use is still presenting many challenges.”

In the end, bank’s representatives indicated that the Bundesbank would continue to refine the prototype and gather data.