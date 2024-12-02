Deutsche Börse acquires majority in Crypto Finance Group

The deal was initially signed in June 2021 but got officially closed on December 15. As a result of the initiative, the company will be able to provide its clients and partners with access to digital asset services, including post-trades.

The deal will allow Crypto Finance to access the German market ecosystem. The Swiss organisation has expanded its services to Asia by providing digital asset opportunities for Singapore-based customers.

A few weeks ago, Deutsche Börse announced the listing of a Bitcoin Spot ETN on its digital stock exchange, ‘Xetra.’ The new product came from Invesco – an American investment management company that tried to file for a BTC ETF in the USA earlier this year.