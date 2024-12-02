



Following this announcement, the firm will focus on its mission to optimise international payments by moving past the traditional barriers and delivering finance securely, efficiently, and without friction.

In addition, the company will remain dedicated to providing streamlined and safe payment services that drive global business growth. Deus X Pay will continue to focus on meeting the needs of its institutional clients, businesses, and corporations, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on Deus X Pay’s announcement

This initiative aligns with crypto investment firm Deus X Capital's strategy of improving international finance through the launch of innovative digital payment solutions. In February 2024, the crypto payment provider was acquired by Deus X Capital in order to expand its presence in the region of the Middle East, while enabling it to grow globally as well.

At the same time, the company is currently poised to provide clients with new secure, efficient, and comprehensive payment processing services, as well as deliver businesses around the world the possibility to develop in the digital economy. Deus X Pay offerings include blockchain technology, which was designed to enable cheaper, faster, and more accessible payments using stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

The launch will encapsulate the company’s mission to provide speed, cost-efficiency, and reliability-essential features for the current dynamic business environment. Furthermore, the stablecoins are set to allow Deus X Pay to integrate its clients’ existing operations quickly and securely, while also providing them with a payment tool they can trust.