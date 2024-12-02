



As part of their collaboration, Deus X Pay is set to utilise BCB Group’s infrastructure, including BLINC’s real-time payment capabilities network, to offer instant settlement of fiat currencies. Through this move, Deus X Pay aims to advance its commitment to providing augmented finance for institutional and corporate clients.











The partnership comes just over a month after Deus X Pay announced its plans to launch a brand that focuses on international payments, as well as efficient, cost-effective, and safer stablecoin transactions. At that time, the company was set to centre its efforts on improving international payments by moving past the traditional barriers and offering finance securely and conveniently. Additionally, Deus X Pay intended to remain dedicated to providing simplified and safe payment services that support global business development.





Augmenting fiat currency settlement

With BCB Group’s assistance, Deus X Pay aims to scale its fiat capabilities, in turn enabling businesses utilising its solutions to accept crypto and stablecoin payments to benefit from international payment systems, including EUR SWIFT and SEPA. Through this, the company plans to support convenient and efficient cross-border transactions. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Deus X Pay underlined their company’s commitment to integrating digital assets into traditional finance to offer more flexibility in handling its clients’ financial operations. The collaboration with BCB Group underscores its dedication to developing an optimal financial ecosystem that meets the needs, demands, and preferences of clients.

Furthermore, BCB Group, which back in January 2022 raised USD 60 million in a Series A funding round, highlighted that the substantial expansion of the stablecoin payment market, which is witnessing mainstream adoption and institutional acceptance, represents a move that no participant in the market can ignore. The company expressed its determination to support the advancement of this sector, aiming to allow clients like Deus X Pay to access secure and regulated payment services to deliver value to customers and overcome difficulties.